Russian drones left 370,000 people without electricity in Ukraine, Poland scrambled fighter jets

Russian drone attacks on the Volyn region in northwestern Ukraine, bordering Poland, left 370,000 people without electricity, hit a foreign-invested enterprise and injured two people. This was reported by the regional governor Roman Romanyuk on Telegram, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

Five more people were injured when drones hit a residential building in the city of Uman, in central Ukraine, the national police reported. Emergency power outages were introduced in Kiev, private energy company DTEK reported on the social network X.

Due to the Russian strikes, Poland scrambled fighter jets to protect its airspace, the Polish armed forces reported. They later clarified that no violations of the country's airspace were recorded.