Trump has stopped selling ammunition to allies until the US restores its stocks

The US has stopped selling ammunition to its allies and will resume it only after the US stocks are restored. This was stated by President Donald Trump in an interview with the Newsmax television network, News.bg reports.

Trump accused his predecessor Joe Biden of providing Ukraine with a large number of Patriot and Tomahawk missiles, as well as other weapons, without, according to him, anyone paying for the supplies.

The US president recalled that he had insisted that European countries pay for the weapons intended for Kiev. However, he said that the US is already holding the ammunition for its own needs.

“They used to pay us, and we sent them weapons. But lately we've just been holding the ammunition for ourselves because we need it. Once we rebuild our stockpiles - we really rebuild them - we'll allow our allies to buy them from us again,“ said Trump.

Meanwhile, media reports have reported critically low Patriot missile stocks in Ukraine. According to The Washington Post, citing an unnamed official, as of October 7, only 10 missiles remained, which were subsequently used in attacks. Currently, the available quantities are reduced to just a few missiles.