Hurricane Trudy strengthens to Category 3 near Mexico

Hurricane “Trudy“ has strengthened to a major hurricane off the Pacific coast of Mexico, the Associated Press reported. The storm is a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with wind gusts of up to 121 mph (195 km/h), and is moving northwest at 5.5 mph (9 km/h), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, BTA reports.

“Trudy“ is located about 260 miles (420 km) southwest of Acapulco and approximately 360 miles (590 km) southeast of Manzanillo. The hurricane is expected to strengthen further, with its eye possibly approaching the southwestern coast of Mexico tomorrow.

To the northwest of it, Tropical Storm “Simon“ is packing winds of 75 km/h. It is forecast to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “Champi“ is located east of Guam and is moving west at 19 km/h, with wind gusts of up to 86 km/h, according to the U.S. Weather Service and the U.S. Naval Weather and Oceanographic Command.

A typhoon warning has been issued for Guam and Rota, as well as a tropical storm warning for Tinian, Saipan and surrounding areas.