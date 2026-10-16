EP prepares resolution on Russian strikes in the Black Sea and violations of EU airspace

The European Parliament has included in its program for next week a discussion and adoption of a resolution in connection with the increasing Russian strikes in the Black Sea and actions affecting EU countries. This is clear from the agenda of the upcoming session in Strasbourg, BTA reports.

On Tuesday, MEPs will discuss the situation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas. The vote on the resolution is scheduled for Thursday.

The decision to include the topic on the agenda was made earlier this week. There is no ready draft of the resolution yet, and the text is expected to be prepared and agreed upon in the coming days.

The debate was prompted by the attacks on several merchant ships in the Black Sea off the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts, the European Parliament announced. The statement also noted that in recent months Russian planes and drones have repeatedly violated the airspace of several EU countries.