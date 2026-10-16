NATO's military capabilities significantly exceed those of Russia, said the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, US General Alexis Grinkevich, in an interview with the German magazine “Spiegel“, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

According to him, the forces that NATO would use in a large-scale conflict “far exceed those of Moscow“. Grinkevich pointed out that Russia does not have modern F-35 fighter jets, nor as many modern destroyers and submarines as the alliance.

The general said that he does not expect Russia to launch a large-scale attack on Europe with conventional forces. According to him, Vladimir Putin resorts to sabotage and other methods because he does not have sufficient capabilities and does not want a direct conflict. Grinkevich stressed that NATO's deterrent power must be maintained through the modernization of the armed forces, large-scale exercises and demonstration of the alliance's military capabilities.

Asked about the definition of “shadow war“, the general said that the term “hybrid attacks“ is too vague. “We must call things by their real names. "Sabotage, arson or terrorist attacks are precise definitions that correspond to clear countermeasures," he said.

When asked if Europe was already at war with Russia, Grinkevich said Putin was playing a "dangerous game." "He wants to convince our citizens that it is dangerous to support Ukraine and that this could lead to war with Russia," the general said. According to him, so far, fortunately, this strategy has not yielded results.