Houthis step up attacks on Saudi Arabia to pressure Riyadh and Washington

The Houthis are attacking Saudi infrastructure and disrupting important investment forums to force Riyadh to meet their demands on Yemen and persuade US President Donald Trump to ease pressure on Iran, Saudi, Iranian and regional sources told Reuters, BTA reports.

According to analysts, Tehran and the Houthis are exploiting Saudi Arabia's economic vulnerability to raise the cost of the US strategy in the region. Since the start of the war with the United States and Israel on February 28, Iran has been under military and economic pressure and has sought to weaken Washington through attacks on its regional partners.

The Houthis are demanding an end to Saudi military operations, the lifting of restrictions on Yemeni ports and airports, the payment of salaries and a halt to support for Yemen's internationally recognized government. Fulfilling these conditions would consolidate their control over much of the country. The movement's spokesman, Mohammed Abdulsalam, denied that it was acting on Iran's orders and said its demands stemmed from long-standing humanitarian concerns, not Tehran's interests.

Saudi Arabia has been the target of increased attacks in the past week, including on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and the oil company Saudi Aramco. The attacks disrupted an oil conference, and organizers of the Future Investment Initiative international investment forum offered the option of remote participation.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces a difficult choice. Further escalation could lead to a full-scale war and threaten the economic program "Vision 2030", while concessions would strengthen the Houthis' positions.

Riyadh has asked Trump for military assistance, but Washington has not yet committed to strikes against the movement. Instead, the United States has offered intelligence and help with targeting. According to sources, the US administration is reluctant to start another protracted military campaign.

Analysts warn that the conflict could escalate into a war of attrition. The Houthis are relying on their strategic position near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the greater vulnerability of Saudi infrastructure to theirs.

According to experts, the failure of peace efforts in 2023 and the deepening alliance between the Houthis and Iran increase the risk of a larger regional conflict. To contain it, cooperation among the Persian Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will be necessary.