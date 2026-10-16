US President Donald Trump said that he does not trust anyone in politics, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He made the comment in an interview with Newsmax after being asked if he trusted the Israeli leader.

„Honestly, I don't trust anyone. In the world of politics, I don't trust anyone“, Trump said.

However, the American president described his relationship with Netanyahu as „very good“ and praised the military cooperation between the US and Israel in the conflict with Iran. The statement comes ahead of Israel's parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 27.

Trump did not confirm participation in the campaign

When asked if Washington planned to campaign in support of Netanyahu before the vote, Trump said that Israeli officials would like him to get involved.

“Well, they would like me to. Yes, they would like me to,“ the president said.

He did not announce a specific plan to participate in the election campaign. According to the Times of Israel, Trump has been asked before whether he intends to support Netanyahu, but has not made a public commitment to do so.

US will not use nuclear weapons

In the interview, Trump dismissed the possibility of the US using nuclear weapons against Iran. The reason is reports that Washington is considering using the most powerful American conventional bomb against Iranian targets.

„No, I would not use a nuclear weapon. It is not necessary“, Trump said.

He stressed that the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, known as the “Mother of All Bombs“, is a conventional weapon and not a nuclear bomb. According to him, it is “a very big bomb“, but the use of nuclear weapons is not necessary.

The president expects a quick end to the war

Trump also said that the war with Iran would end “very soon“. He said Tehran was negotiating with Washington, but did not provide details about the content or timing of the talks.

“One way or another, it will end very soon. And the price of oil will collapse sharply — as will the price of gasoline“, the US president said.

The claim of an imminent end to the conflict was not accompanied by an announced agreement or a specific timetable.

Sources: news.bg, timesofisrael.com, aa.com.tr