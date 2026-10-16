Maria Zakharova accused Kiev of organizing attacks to blame Russia

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces neutralized 114 out of 149 Russian drones used in an attack on the country at night. The data was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine and quoted by Ukrinform.

The attack began at around 18:00 on October 15. According to the Ukrainian side, drones of the “Shahed“ and “Gerbera“ types, as well as “Parody“ decoys, were used. Of the total, 108 were “Shahed“ with a jet engine.

The launches were carried out from the area of the Russian city of Orel and from the temporarily occupied areas of Gvardeyskoye in Crimea and Donetsk region. Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare forces, unmanned systems and mobile fire groups were activated to repel the attack.

Hits recorded in 24 locations

The Ukrainian military reported hits from 27 air weapons in 24 locations. Debris from the downed targets fell in 14 locations. The statement did not provide a summary of the casualties and damage from the entire attack.

Zakharova made accusations against Kiev

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine is carrying out attacks on its own infrastructure and civilians in order to then blame Russia. She commented on incidents with drones in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, BTA reported, citing TASS.

“It should be recalled that carrying out attacks, including against its own civilian infrastructure and civilians, followed by accusations against Russia, is among the favorite dishonest tricks of the Kiev regime,“ Zakharova said.

According to her, the goal was to “slander“Russia, after which Ukraine would ask Western countries for additional weapons, money and funding. These statements are the position of the Russian Foreign Ministry and are not confirmed in the statement with the data on the Ukrainian air defense.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net