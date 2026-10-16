Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has a narrow lead over President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of Brazil's second round of presidential elections, a CNT/MDA poll shows. Support for the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro is 46.8%, while for Lula da Silva - 45.9%.

The 0.9 percentage point difference is smaller than the survey's margin of error, which is 2.2 points. Thus, the result puts the two candidates in a practically equal position, although Bolsonaro has a numerical advantage.

Leadership also in actual votes

When calculating only the actual votes, excluding blank and invalid ballots and excluding voters who have not yet decided who they will vote for, Flavio Bolsonaro receives 50.5%. Lula da Silva has 49.5%.

In the overall result, blank and invalid ballots are 4.9%, and undecided voters - 2.4%.

How the runoff came about

The survey was conducted from October 13 to 15 among 2,014 people. It is the first CNT/MDA survey since the first round on October 4.

In the first round, Flavio Bolsonaro received 47.03% of the valid votes, and Lula da Silva - 45.16%. The two proceeded to the runoff after none of the candidates reached the required majority.

The second round of the presidential election is scheduled for October 25. The result of the latest survey does not show a clear winner, as the difference between the candidates remains within the specified statistical error.

Sources: bta.bg, noticias.uol.com.br