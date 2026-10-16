Air Alert! Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missiles and Drones Over Capital Riyadh

Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted three drones, two cruise missiles and a ballistic missile over various parts of the country. The announcement comes amid near-daily attacks attributed to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

“We intercepted and destroyed three drones in the southern Saudi Arabia and Riyadh, as well as two cruise missiles over the Red Sea,“ wrote Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Saudi air defenses also intercepted a ballistic missile over Yanbu, he said. The city is located on the Red Sea coast and is important for the kingdom's oil infrastructure, as it is home to Saudi Arabia's main oil terminal.

Attacks on key areas

The three drones were shot down in the south of the country and in the area of the capital Riyadh. The two cruise missiles were intercepted over the Red Sea before reaching their targets, and the ballistic missile was aimed at Yanbu, according to the coalition statement.

The new attacks are part of a series of strikes against Saudi Arabia that have begun almost daily since early October. The Houthis in neighboring Yemen are in conflict with the forces of the internationally recognized government supported by Riyadh, and the Saudi-led coalition is involved in the military operations in the country.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or material damage in the latest interceptions. No additional data has been published on the type of missiles and drones used.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest exporter of crude oil, and Yanbu is among the key points for the export and processing of oil in the kingdom.

Sources: bta.bg, m.aa.com.tr