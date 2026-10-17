Trump expects nuclear deal between US, Russia and China

US President Donald Trump said that he expects Washington, Moscow and Beijing to reach an agreement on nuclear arms control. He specified that this could happen after the end of 2026.

“I think I will be able to make a deal with them. I will make a deal at some point. It does not have to be this year“, Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.

The US president added that Russia and China are “very important”. In an interview with Newsmax, broadcast on Thursday, he said that he had raised the topic of nuclear arms control in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. No specific trilateral agreement or timetable for negotiations has been announced so far.

Saudi Arabia and Israel

Trump also said that Saudi Arabia should accept help from Israel in the fight against Yemen's Houthis. "Israel has already helped Saudi Arabia a lot and will certainly continue to do so," he said.

When asked if the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords again was on the agenda, Trump replied in the affirmative. "Maybe more than ever. The Abraham Accords are one of our greatest achievements," the president said.

Saudi Arabia still does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. The potential inclusion of the kingdom in the agreements is among the main goals of US policy in the Middle East.

Claim of a quick end to the war with Iran

Trump said that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran will end “sooner than people think“. He repeated that the war will end “very, very soon“, but did not specify a specific date or conditions for its termination.

Allegations against the Biden administration

The US president accused the previous administration, led by Joe Biden, of corruption related to Ukraine. He included the former president and his son Hunter Biden in his allegations.

“The Biden administration was very corrupt. Hunter Biden, his father and the whole group were very corrupt people," Trump said.

Sources: jpost.com, alaskanews.com