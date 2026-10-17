Trump waives some of the sanctions under the Graham Act

United States President Donald Trump signed an order waiving a significant portion of the sanctions, restrictions and tariffs provided for in the new “Lindsey O. Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act“. The document was published by the White House on October 16.

The order states that the law gives the president the right to waive sanctions, restrictions and tariffs if he certifies to Congress that this is in the national interest. Trump has sent such certification and ordered that the measures not be implemented until a new decision is made.

„I hereby exempt from application the sanctions, restrictions and duties provided for in the „Graham“ Act, the document states.

What the law provides

The law was signed by Trump on September 18 and is aimed at the Russian energy and defense sectors, as well as at the tankers of the so-called shadow fleet used to circumvent the sanctions. It also provides for the possibility of imposing duties on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and natural gas.

The decree allows for a 500% increase in duties on goods from Russia. There are also 100% tariffs on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as on goods from five countries that help circumvent sanctions.

At the same time, Trump exempted from application a number of sanctions provisions, including measures against certain foreign individuals and restrictions related to Russia's energy, financial sector and supplies. The waiver does not affect sanctions imposed by earlier executive orders against Russia.

The main provisions of the law were to enter into force on October 18, after the expiration of a 30-day review period. According to the order, the exemptions remain in effect until a new decision by the president or his authorized representatives.

Trump: The war in Ukraine must end

At a Republican campaign rally in Georgia, Trump said that the war in Ukraine must end. "This war must end," the US president said, repeating his claim that the conflict would not have started if the results of the 2020 US presidential election had not been rigged.

Trump criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for US aid to Ukraine. "Biden provided Ukraine with $350 billion in weapons and funds. That's not good," the president said. He also said the United States was already selling weapons to Europe, which was paying for the supplies.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com