Drone attack on Moscow: 44 shot down

Russian authorities reported a new drone attack on Moscow on the night of October 17. The capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that air defense forces had destroyed a total of 44 drones flying towards the city.

“Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall“, Sobyanin wrote in a statement quoted by Interfax. As of the publication of the latest data, there were no reports of deaths or injuries in Moscow, as well as significant damage in the city. There is also no independent data on the exact locations where the debris fell.

Flight restrictions

Against the backdrop of the attack, Rosaviatsia introduced restrictions on the reception and take-off of aircraft at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. Later, similar measures were introduced at Sheremetyevo, with the restrictions affecting all four main airports in the Moscow aviation hub.

The measure led to disruptions in flight schedules and delays in aircraft. Moscow 24 specified that the restrictions constitute a temporary ban on the reception and departure of aircraft, introduced with the argument of flight safety. It has not been announced when all airports will resume work without restrictions.

The attack occurs against the backdrop of a series of nighttime restrictions at Moscow airports due to drones. The previous night, Sergei Sobyanin reported 94 drones destroyed flying towards the capital, and the restrictions affected the flights of hundreds of passengers.

Sources: m.interfax.ru, m24.ru, kyivindependent.com