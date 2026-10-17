Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Sumy injure civilians

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Sumy within a few hours, with civilians injured in the strikes. In Kharkiv, local authorities reported 10 wounded, and in Sumy, a Russian drone carried out a second strike while people were providing aid to victims of the first attack.

The massive attack on Kharkiv was carried out on the evening of October 16. Strikes were registered in the Slobodsky and Nemyshlyansky districts, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov and mayor Igor Terekhov reported.

According to local authorities, nine people in the Nemyshlyansky district suffered an acute stress reaction. Among the injured are children. In the Slobodsky district, another person suffered an acute stress reaction. According to the Ukrainian media outlet “Ukrainska Pravda“ the attack was described as massive.

Repeated strike during aid in Sumy

In Sumy, a Russian drone hit private transport after the city was attacked earlier that evening. When people tried to help the victims, a new strike followed, said regional governor Oleg Grigorov.

“When people tried to help the victims of the first attack, the Russians struck again“, Grigorov said.

According to preliminary data, three people were injured. The most serious is the condition of an elderly man, who suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery.

Separate from the attacks in the regional center, a Russian drone hit a private estate in the Znob-Novgorod municipality. A local woman was seriously injured.

Earlier in the day, a drone struck a shopping mall in Sumy. Three civilians were injured, Ukrainian authorities said.

The number of casualties is preliminary and may change with additional medical examinations and damage assessments.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, 24tv.ua