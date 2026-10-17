The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, accused the UN Human Rights Council and UNESCO of not condemning actions that Moscow attributes to Kiev. She said that the two organizations ignore crimes against both Russia and Ukrainian citizens.

“They ignore the crimes that the Kiev regime is committing against Russia and Ukrainian citizens“, Zakharova told “Izvestia“, quoted by OTR. According to her, formally neutral international structures have in practice become part of the West's confrontation with Russia.

The Russian diplomat indicated that Moscow will monitor the reaction to a report related to allegations of falsifications by Ukraine regarding the events in Bucha. She said that the attitude of international organizations to Russian arguments will have an impact on Moscow's future assessments of their work.

What was presented to the Human Rights Council

At a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, High Commissioner Volker Türk presented data on the situation in Ukraine. According to the information presented, more than 1,000 cases of sexual violence related to the war have been documented. 89 percent of them are attributed to the Russian authorities, and 11 percent to Ukraine.

Türk also reported that in the first eight months of the year, about 15,280 civilian victims in Ukraine had been verified. He described the war as a deepening human rights catastrophe and called for action in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

The Ukrainian delegation said that Russian attacks continue to affect civilians and critical infrastructure. Kiev called on the international community to ensure investigation and accountability for the violations.

Sources: otr-online.ru