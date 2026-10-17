Bend school shooter was a former student

The 16-year-old who opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, was a former student there, city police chief Mike Krantz said. The teenager was not enrolled at the school at the time of the attack on October 15.

Three children and a teacher were killed in the shooting. Another child and a teacher were injured and hospitalized. Police have not released the names of the minor victims.

How he entered the school

According to Kranz, the young man approached the school from a wooded area, threw the rifle over the fence and climbed over it. He then fired at a car, hitting the vehicle at least three times before heading into the building.

The shooter broke the glass panels of the locked front doors with shots and entered a classroom for students with special educational needs. He himself was a special education student while attending Silver Rail.

Krantz said up to 15 shots were fired in the classroom from a Maverick 88 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. About 44 rounds were found on the young man and in his backpack.

Teacher and witness intervened

A teacher threw her cellphone at the young man, knocked him down and tried to take the gun away. She was not injured. "She almost certainly helped prevent more bloodshed," Krantz said.

Another witness, who saw the young man enter the school, followed him inside and shot him. Police said the shooter died at the scene. No one has been arrested in the case.

“Everyone wants to know why, including us. We may never get the full answer, but we are looking for it,“ said Kranz.

Investigation continues

Police have not yet determined a motive for the attack and are investigating how the young man gained access to the rifle. His home has been searched, and investigators are continuing to collect records, evidence and statements.

Kranz said teams have re-examined the school, but the crime scene may remain closed for investigation until at least Tuesday. Schools in Bend were canceled Friday, and flowers and candles were placed at the scene in memory of the victims.

Sources: apnews.com, abcnews.com, ktvz.com