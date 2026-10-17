Two injured in Russian attack in Zaporozhye, explosions in Kryvyi Rih

On the night of Saturday, October 17, the Russians attacked an apartment building in Zaporozhye, injuring two people.

Explosions were also heard in Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported “Suspilne. News“. Details of the causes of the explosions are not reported.

An air raid alert has been declared in most regions of Ukraine. The alert is also in effect in Kiev, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions. The alert data is from the official resource for informing the population.

Sources: suspilne.media