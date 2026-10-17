Pope Leo XIV calls Putin for truce in Oleshki

Pope Leo XIV and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on October 16, the Vatican and the Kremlin said. The pontiff spoke with the Russian head of state from the Rome hospital “Dzhemeli“, where he is recovering from lung surgery.

The main topic was the humanitarian situation in the town of Oleshki, in the Kherson region. The Vatican said the pope expressed “deep concern“ about the situation of the civilian population and called for a ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical aid, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of people.

“The Holy Father reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to promoting dialogue and peace“, the Vatican statement said. It did not make it clear that Putin had publicly made a specific commitment to an immediate ceasefire in the city.

Differences in the accounts of the conversation

The Kremlin presented the conversation with a different emphasis. According to the Russian side, Putin thanked the Pope for his willingness to contribute to the settlement of the conflict and to humanitarian efforts. Moscow also reported that the Russian president had given explanations about the situation in Oleshki, pointing out Kiev's responsibility according to the Russian position.

The Kremlin statement said that it supported the Vatican's intention to assist in creating conditions for the safety of the population and organizing vital supplies. According to the Russian side, the conversation took place in a constructive and mutually respectful tone.

The Kremlin added that Putin and the pope discussed the importance of Russian-Vatican cooperation, the protection of Christians and Christian holy sites, as well as the continuation of the dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches.

The second conversation between Leo XIV and Putin

This is the second telephone conversation between Leo XIV and Putin. The first took place on June 4, 2025, shortly after the beginning of the pontificate of the American pope. The main topics then were the war in Ukraine, peace, humanitarian aid and the exchange of prisoners.

The new conversation took place against the backdrop of the pope's recovery from surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his lung. The Vatican announced that Leo XIV continues to carry out some official duties from the hospital.

Sources: apnews.com, ansa.it, interfax.ru