Airstrikes on Kherson kill ambulance driver

A 64-year-old ambulance driver has been killed in Russian airstrikes on Kherson. Among the injured are a one-month-old baby, an 11-year-old girl, a paramedic and a 73-year-old woman, local authorities report.

The strikes were carried out in the Korabelny district of the city. The Kherson city military administration initially reported that a paramedic was injured in a second attack. Subsequently, the number of injured was listed as four, and later information about an injured 73-year-old woman was added.

The head of the Kherson city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko, also reported an injured family with a one-month-old baby. An 11-year-old girl was also injured.

Civilians and a medical worker were injured

„Another victim of the Russian terrorists was a 64-year-old man - an ambulance driver. He received injuries incompatible with life“, said Shanko.

A series of reports from local authorities describe several separate consequences of the morning and repeated strikes. An elderly woman, a family with a small child and an 11-year-old girl were added to the initially announced injured.

At this stage, there is no single summary from local authorities on the final number of all those injured in the attacks. The death of the ambulance driver has been confirmed, as well as the presence of wounded civilians, including children, and a medical worker.

Kherson is located near the front line and is regularly attacked by Russian forces. The attacks put both the city's residents and emergency teams, who continue to work in the areas under fire, at risk.

Sources: pravda.com.ua