New attack in the Black Sea: Russia claims to have hit a ship heading to Odessa

Russia has claimed to have hit a cargo ship in the Black Sea, which Moscow says was carrying military cargo to the port of Odessa. The claim is from the Russian Defense Ministry and has not been independently confirmed.

“The country's armed forces have hit a cargo ship in the Black Sea, transporting military cargo to the port of Odessa“, the ministry reported, quoted by TASS. The name of the vessel, its flag, crew details, or information about casualties and injuries were not provided.

Russia also reported strikes on three targets

In its morning briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry said that three targets linked to the Ukrainian armed forces had been hit overnight. The targets were a metallurgical plant in Kryvyi Rih, a transformer manufacturing plant in Zaporizhia, and an electrical substation in Zhytomyr, which Moscow says provides electricity to military plants.

These claims have also not been independently confirmed. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of missiles fired by Russia at Zaporizhia and Kryvyi Rih, Ukrinform reported. No official Ukrainian information has been provided to confirm the Russian version of the hit ship or the details of the targets.

Russia regularly reports attacks on cargo ships, which the Russian military says are used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces. There is currently no public information on the follow-up actions, the condition of the vessel, or the evacuation of the crew.

Sources: ukrinform.net