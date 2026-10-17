Two killed in light plane crash in Scotland

Two people have died in a light plane crash northeast of Drymen, in the Stirling area, Scotland. The victims are a 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man, police said.

The crash was reported at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Emergency services were called to the scene but both were pronounced dead. Their next of kin have been informed.

“At approximately 4.45pm on Friday 16 October 2026, we received reports of a light aircraft crash north-east of Drymen,“ a Police Scotland spokesman said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified and is working to establish the cause and full circumstances surrounding the crash. No official cause has been given at this time.

Temporary airspace restrictions have been imposed in the area following the crash. These include a ban on drone flights and are likely to remain in place while the investigation and investigation continue.

Police Scotland have warned that entering temporarily restricted airspace is an offence. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: dailymail.com, itv.com