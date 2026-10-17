Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and 332 drones

Russia carried out a large-scale combined air attack on Ukraine on the night of October 17, using ballistic and cruise missiles and 332 unmanned aerial vehicles. According to preliminary data from the Ukrainian Air Force, the air defenses shot down or neutralized a total of 293 air targets. Інтерфакс-Україна

The attack began at around 6:00 p.m. on October 16. According to the Ukrainian side, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of Russia, as well as from the occupied Crimea. Kh-22/32 cruise missiles and four Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles launched from the Novorossiysk region were also used. Freedom

The main part of the attack was carried out with 332 drones of various types - Shahed, S-8000 „Banderol“, „Gerbera“ and decoy drones “Parody“. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 31 of the drones used were jet-powered. They were launched from several directions in Russia, as well as from the occupied parts of the Donetsk region and Crimea.

The Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare means, units with unmanned systems and mobile fire groups participated in repelling the attack.

As of 08:00, Ukrainian forces reported four downed “Caliber“ missiles and 289 downed or suppressed drones, including 23 jet-powered drones. Thus, the total number of neutralized air targets reaches 293.

At the same time, hits by Russian air attack vehicles were recorded in 22 places, and debris from downed targets fell in three more places. At the time of the morning report, the attack was still ongoing, with several Russian drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace.

The data is preliminary and was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. There is currently no independent confirmation of all the announced quantities and results of air defense.