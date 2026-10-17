The Russian special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said that the actions of the US have put Ukraine in a "checkmate" situation. He made his comment on the social network X, responding to a post by political commentator David Vance.

Vance wrote that Washington's decisions have caused "real panic" in Brussels and Kiev. Dmitriev replied briefly: "Checkmate". The statement about the reactions in the European and Ukrainian authorities is Vance's assessment. The publication does not specify which specific American decisions are behind it.

Comment on sanctions

Dmitriev's statement comes against the background of his previous comments on the American package, called “hell sanctions“. Earlier, he described the suspension of the law as a historical event and stated that it could have led to the cessation of economic interaction between Russia and the United States.

According to data cited by “Lenta.ru“, the White House has announced a refusal to implement some of the provisions of the sanctions package against Russia. Washington explained the decision with an effort to protect US interests.

Dmitriev's publication does not contain additional details about what specific consequences for Ukraine, in his opinion, stem from the decisions of the American authorities. There is no official reaction from Brussels, Kiev or Washington to the claim of “panic“.