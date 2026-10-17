Italy: US weakening of Ukraine is a serious mistake

The US's restriction of Ukraine's access to satellite systems and intelligence data used to protect against Russian attacks is an “absolute, serious mistake“. This was stated by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in an interview with the BBC.

According to him, such a step by the administration of US President Donald Trump is “absolutely pointless“, since instead of bringing peace closer, it could lead to the continuation of Russia's war against Ukraine.

“Peace will come when Putin is convinced that the situation has reached a dead end, that it cannot progress any further. If Putin sees weakness on the part of Ukraine – and if the US deprives Ukraine of resources, it will create weakness – he will believe he can win. That is why the war will continue. I think this is absolutely wrong“, said Crosetto.

The Italian minister assured that Rome's military support for Kiev will continue “as long as this government is in power“. However, he warned that as the elections approach, obtaining parliamentary approval for further deliveries of military aid could become more difficult.

Crosetto's statement comes amid growing criticism from Italy of some of Washington's decisions. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also criticized American policy in recent days.