The shortage of serviceable official cars in Berlin is already causing problems not only for the daily work of the police and fire department, but in some cases it is also hindering the implementation of planned deportations. The problem is reported by the German WELT, according to which a significant number of specialized vehicles in the capital cannot be used due to damage or lengthy repairs.

The situation is particularly serious in the fire department. One in five fire engines in Berlin is currently not operationally ready, according to data cited by the publication. There are also problems in the police, where damaged cars remain out of service, while employees have to carry out their daily tasks with a limited fleet.

The consequences are already affecting the implementation of deportation decisions. In such operations, the police must ensure the transport of the persons concerned, but the shortage of suitable and technically sound vehicles can hinder the planned operation.

The problem comes against the backdrop of a significant number of failed deportations in the German capital. In 2025, 1,673 people were deported from Berlin, while 9,750 planned deportations were not carried out. Damaged vehicles are just one possible practical obstacle - nationally, the most common reason for the procedure to fail is that the persons are not found or cannot be brought to carry out the measure.

The unions of police and fire officers warn that the state of the vehicle fleet is the result of years of lack of funds for renovation and maintenance. Aging vehicles require more and more repairs, and the time they remain out of service puts additional strain on existing equipment.

The situation in the fire department is particularly sensitive, since the technical readiness of the vehicles is directly related to the ability of the services to respond to fires, accidents and other emergencies. When a significant part of the fleet is under repair, the remaining vehicles are used more intensively, which in turn accelerates their wear and tear.

The case also adds a new dimension to the German debate on migration policy. While federal and state authorities are discussing ways to increase the number of deportations of people without a residence permit, the implementation of these decisions also depends on purely practical resources - sufficient staff, transport, detention facilities and technically sound equipment.