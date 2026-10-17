Macron criticized for attending Celine Dion concert ahead of new protests in France

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte attended the Celine Dion concert at the “Plenitude Arena“ near Paris on Friday night, hours before expected new protests in France. The presidential couple were seated in a private box and were seen dancing and having fun during the show.

The visit drew criticism because of the contrast between the president's public appearance and the tension on the streets. According to the “Daily Mail“ Macron was criticized for his demonstrated indifference at a time when the country was preparing for a new wave of protests and possible clashes.

The demonstrations brought together students, trade unionists and representatives of the yellow vest movement. The protests are against poor school conditions, high prices, declining purchasing power and problems with public services. According to figures cited by the police, about 200,000 people were expected to take to the streets across the country, including 40,000 in Paris.

Arrests and clashes in Paris and Marseille

By 11:00, 61 arrests had been made in Paris and 166 across France, the “Daily Mail“ reported, citing authorities. Protesters blocked roads around the Gare du Nord in Paris, and police used tear gas in Marseille and Lyon. Shops and offices were closed with safety boards, and several metro stations in the capital were closed.

The Associated Press confirmed that the protests had grown into a national mobilization, supported by major labor organizations. The agency reported thousands of arrests, hundreds of injuries and cases of schools being set on fire in recent weeks. According to French authorities, more than 900 police officers and more than 150 teachers and education workers have been injured.

Macron calls for calm

Amid the expected demonstrations, Macron called on protesters to maintain order. “There is a constitutional right to protest and express themselves, but this right goes hand in hand with the need to respect people and property,“ the president said.

Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille described the situation as a period of “fatigue in the country“ and a "permanent crisis" linked to wars, inflation and purchasing power problems. The government has accused the left-wing France Insurgent party of inciting the protests, but the party denies the allegation.

Opposition leader Jordan Bardella said he was "extremely worried" and expected "a day of chaos for France". Meanwhile, Macron's visit to a Celine Dion concert has made the presidential couple a further focus of political criticism as the demonstrations continue to grow.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, leparisien.fr