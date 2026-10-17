Two Alternative for Germany politicians duel

Two politicians from the “Alternative for Germany“ will face each other with blades in a traditional fencing duel, known as a mensura. Matthias Büschges from Cologne and Jeremy Franosch from Düsseldorf have planned the meeting for October 17 at the building of the student corporation “Old Hallen Fraternal Order of Rhineland-Sailingia“ in Düsseldorf. There is currently no confirmed data on the outcome of the duel.

A mensura is a traditional fencing duel practiced by German student corporations. Participants wear protective gear, but their faces and part of the head remain exposed and can be struck. According to the description on t-online, the aim is to demonstrate self-control and endurance, with giving in or showing fear being considered a breach of the rules.

The challenge was made at a party meeting

Büschges issued the challenge to Franosch during the meeting of the “Alternative for Germany“ in Marl in July. It was at this meeting that the party's candidates in North Rhine-Westphalia for the 2027 regional parliament elections were determined. The meeting took place against the backdrop of a sharp internal dispute between different groups in the party's regional branch.

Büschges has been linked to the party's leader in the province, Martin Vincenz, while Franosch is close to the camp around Bundestag member Matthias Helferich. Both, however, deny that the mensura is a way to settle a political conflict.

“This is a private and purely sporting matter“, Buschges told German media. Franosch also said that for him the sporting comparison comes first and that political disputes should not be resolved in this way.

Party leader does not support the match

Martin Vincenz told t-online that he was not asked to be the doctor for the match and does not support it. “Politics means peaceful solutions and intellectual crossing of swords“, he said. Duels held to settle disputes of honor have long been banned in German student corporations.