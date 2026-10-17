Slovakia will not participate in the new credit program for Ukraine in 2027, the announced amount of which is 70 billion euros. The decision was made by Prime Minister Robert Fico, and was reported by the Slovak newspaper “Dennik N“, quoted by “Vedomosti“.

According to Fico, his decision was supported by his Hungarian counterpart Peter Magyar. The Slovak Prime Minister stated that the failure of the negotiations on the Ukrainian issue would be “dangerous“.

Fico emphasizes that Slovakia is not giving up its support for Ukraine. However, according to him, the aid should be directed through other channels - through projects in education, infrastructure development and the establishment of energy connections.

The Slovak Prime Minister also expressed dissatisfaction with the European Union summit. He stated that peace initiatives to end the conflict in Ukraine were not discussed sufficiently.

In August, Fico stated that the European Union was making a mistake by supporting Ukraine. He pointed out that the conflict could not be resolved by force and that establishing peace was impossible without the participation of Russia.

On October 16, Péter Magyar stated that Hungary was ready to use its diplomatic capabilities to achieve a faster ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine. He indicated that he was ready to continue contacts with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the ministerial level and to put political and economic relations between Hungary and Ukraine on a new basis.

On October 5, “Financial Times“ reports that Hungary intends to soften its veto on further progress in the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union.