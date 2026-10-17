Ukraine has rejected Russia's claims of a significant breakthrough on the front and the capture of over 1,800 sq. km of Ukrainian territory and 92 settlements since the beginning of September. The latest dispute between the two sides comes amid ongoing heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine and an increase in air strikes on infrastructure.

The Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had captured 92 settlements since the beginning of last month and had made significant territorial advances.

The Ukrainian General Staff disputed these figures.

Its spokesman Andriy Kovalev said that since the beginning of autumn, Ukrainian forces had actually liberated more territory than the Russian army had managed to capture.

According to him, the Russian military leadership was creating an “illusion of great victories“ for the political leadership in Moscow and for the Russian public.

Reuters notes that it has not been able to independently confirm the claims of the two warring parties about the situation on the battlefield.

Dispute over Dobropilya, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk

One of the main points of contention is the situation around the strategically important cities in the Donetsk region.

Kiev rejects Russian claims that Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Kramatorsk and are advancing on the outskirts of Slavyansk.

The Ukrainian General Staff also claims that Dobropilya remains under Ukrainian control despite ongoing Russian attacks.

According to additional information from the Ukrainian side, fighting is also continuing in the Konstantinovka area. Kiev also disputes reports of significant Russian advances towards the city of Zaporizhia.

The fighting in the Donetsk region is of particular importance for the development of the war. Russian forces are continuing to press on the fortified belt around Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. Taking these cities would bring Moscow closer to one of its main military goals - establishing control over the entire Donetsk region.

The ground front is moving slowly, the air war is intensifying

The latest data also shows another trend - With relatively slow changes on much of the front line, Russia and Ukraine are increasingly taking the conflict into the air and deep behind enemy lines.

Russia continues massive strikes with missiles and drones, with Ukrainian energy and other critical infrastructure remaining among the main targets.

Ukraine, for its part, is using long-range drones to attack sites on Russian territory, including oil refineries, warehouses, and other facilities.

Tensions are increasing as winter approaches, when the condition of Ukraine's electricity and heating infrastructure will become increasingly important.

Thus, the latest developments in the war show two parallel trends – a fierce dispute between Moscow and Kiev over the real scale of the Russian ground offensive and a simultaneous intensification of strikes far behind the front lines.

Sources: Reuters, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine