Pope Leo XIV discharged from hospital after surgery

Pope Leo XIV was discharged from the Gemelli hospital in Rome and returned to the Vatican four days after surgery on his right lung. He left the hospital alone and stopped to talk to the people waiting for him before getting into his car.

The decision to discharge was made after blood tests and a chest X-ray were performed on Saturday morning. Doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora have assessed that the clinical condition of the 71-year-old pontiff allows him to continue his recovery outside the hospital.

The operation confirmed the diagnosis

“Following the doctors' assessment this morning, the Holy Father can be discharged“, the specialists announced.

Leo XIV was admitted to the “Gemelli“ on October 13 for an operation to remove a localized tumor from the lung. During the surgery, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed. Examination of the tissue confirmed the presence of pulmonary adenocarcinoma.

According to the medical team, the operation was successful and without complications. In the days since, the pope has started walking, resumed normal eating, and participated in Mass in a specially prepared room on the tenth floor of the hospital.

Initial expectations were that Leo XIV would remain in the hospital for about a week, but his recovery has allowed him to be discharged early. The Vatican has not announced whether additional treatment will be needed, nor has it provided information on the size of the tumor or the condition of nearby lymph nodes.

First public appearance on Sunday

On October 18, the pope is scheduled to recite the Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartment in the Vatican. This will be his first public appearance since his admission to the hospital.

Some of his planned meetings and public engagements have been temporarily canceled. The coming days will show when Leo XIV will return to his usual schedule.

Sources: vaticannews.va, apnews.com, investing.com