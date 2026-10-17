Protesters briefly stormed Lille city hall after breaking several entrances to the building, including glass doors. Some of them entered the interior and damaged the premises before quickly leaving the building.

This was established by an Agence France Presse journalist, quoted by „Monde“. A few minutes later, CRS officers entered the city hall to check if there were any protesters left inside.

In the center of Lille from around 2:00 p.m., clashes took place between several hundred demonstrators and the police. According to the description by „Monde“ The unrest developed outside a peaceful march that started around 3 p.m.

Protests have spread across France

The demonstrations are part of a national mobilization against the rising cost of living, low incomes and problems in public services. The protests include "yellow vests", students, unions and representatives of various social movements.

According to data cited by Reuters, by 3 p.m., over 140 protests had been reported outside Paris, and the number of people detained across the country had reached 272. Clashes, fires and damage to public buildings were reported in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Rennes and other cities.

In Marseille, protesters also briefly entered the lobby of the city hall. Mayor Benoit Payan described the damage there as limited, and police dispersed the group.

“There is a constitutional right to protest and express one's position, but this right requires respect for people and property,“ President Emmanuel Macron said, quoted by the

So far, there have been no reports of serious injuries in the break-in at Lille city hall. No specific charges have been announced against those involved in the city's actions.

Sources: lemonde.fr, apnews.com, boursorama.com