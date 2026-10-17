Protesters storm Marseille city hall VIDEO

Several dozen protesters briefly stormed the lobby of Marseille city hall during nationwide demonstrations in France. They broke down the front door, using barricades and kicks, and chanted: “This is a revolution, we are taking the Bastille!“

A bust of Marianne was knocked down during the break-in, and furniture and a television screen were damaged in the building. After the incident, Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said he had received assurances from President Emmanuel Macron that police reinforcements would be sent to the city.

Deputy Mayor Yannick Oanessian described the participants as “vandals“ who, in his opinion, were betraying people protesting for a more dignified life and promoting authoritarianism and division.

Protests in other cities

The demonstrations have spread to several major French cities. In Paris, police dispersed protesters heading towards the Elysee Palace. In Lille, demonstrators broke into the city hall and broke glass doors, and clashes with police broke out in the city center.

According to the Paris police prefecture, 133 people were detained in the capital. Most of the arrests are related to suspicions of preparing violent acts, damaging property or attacks on government officials.

How the movement began

The protests by French students began on September 21 at the Lycée “Saint-Exupéry“ and later spread throughout the country. The participants are demanding more teachers, psychologists and social workers in schools.

The demonstrations include not only students, but also students, trade unionists and other groups dissatisfied with the rising cost of living. In Marseille, the protest has escalated into a storming of the city hall, while authorities in Paris and Lille are reporting arrests, damage and clashes.

Sources: rbc.ru, apnews.com, leparisien.fr