Kromberg & Schubert plant in Lutsk suspended after Russian strike

The Kromberg & Schubert plant in Lutsk suspended operations after Russian attacks on the plant on October 16. The company said that at this stage its main priority is the safety of employees while the consequences are being assessed and further actions are being specified.

“The plant has been suspended! Our absolute priority is the safety, life and health of each employee“, Kromberg & Schubert Ukraine said in a statement.

The company urges workers to stay in touch with their direct supervisors. Official information about the resumption of production will be communicated via internal communication channels when it becomes possible. The company thanked the rescuers and all emergency services for their actions.

The company was attacked again

On October 16, the head of the Volyn regional administration, Roman Romanyuk, reported that a foreign-invested enterprise in Lutsk had been hit again, without naming the company. Local media and Interfax-Ukraine identified the facility as the Kromberg & Schubert plant. According to the agency, the enterprise had been hit twice by drone attacks.

The attacks in the Volyn region also affected private enterprises and critical infrastructure facilities. In Lutsk, a foreign-invested enterprise was hit, and in Kovel, trucks and a customs terminal were damaged.

Automotive Cable Systems Plant

Kromberg & Schubert Ukraine LU is a 100% foreign-invested enterprise. It produces electrical on-board cable systems for the automotive industry, intended for brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda and Porsche.

The company was founded on May 25, 2005. Production in Lutsk began with about 300 people, and today the team numbers approximately 5,500 employees. About 4,300 people work in the production department.

The company has not specified a deadline for the restoration of production. Employees will receive information about the next steps through internal communication channels.

Sources: epravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua, zaxid.net