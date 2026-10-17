Israeli settlers attack European convoy

Masked Israeli settlers attacked a European diplomatic delegation near the Palestinian village of Taybeh in the West Bank, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing two diplomats and an eyewitness. The mayor of the French municipality of Olnois-Emery, Bernard Baudoux, was also beaten in the attack.

The delegation included representatives from France, Belgium and Poland, including the French consul in Jerusalem. The group was in the area during a visit related to the olive harvest.

According to witnesses cited by AFP, the attackers surrounded the cars and demanded the documents of those inside. The window of a car belonging to the Belgian consulate was broken with stones. AFP also reported that Bernard Baudoux was knocked to the ground and identified by two diplomats and a local resident. One of the diplomats said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Discrepancy in number of attackers

Israeli Army Radio reported about seven masked settlers who arrived in vehicles. The Italian news agency ANSA cited reports of about ten attackers. They reportedly used batons and threw stones at diplomatic vehicles.

Palestinian priest Bashar Faudleh, quoted by the Spanish news agency EFE, confirmed that a vehicle belonging to the Belgian consulate had been damaged. “The violence affected a vehicle belonging to the Belgian consulate, whose window was broken. Members of the French delegation were also attacked, he said.

Police launch investigation

Israeli police have launched an investigation after video footage of the attack was released. The police have also notified the Foreign Ministry to identify the victims, collect statements and identify the suspects.

“Israeli police condemn violence of all kinds and will work on the investigation until all those involved in these cases are brought to justice,“ it said in a statement.

The Israeli army also condemned the attack, but said the visit to the consulate was not coordinated with it in advance. According to the army's preliminary investigation, there were no soldiers at the scene at the time of the incident. Police arrived later with a military escort to collect evidence and statements.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the West Bank olive harvest. In recent days, there have been a number of attacks on Palestinian farmers, journalists and international observers.

Sources: apnews.com, ansa.it, efe.com