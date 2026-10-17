Police disperse protest near Elysee Palace in Paris

Police in Paris dispersed an undeclared march that was heading towards the Elysee Palace. The group was stopped at the corner of Rue Bois d'Anglais and Avenue Gabriel, after which the participants were dispersed, the Paris police prefecture reported. “The group was repelled and dispersed”, the information quoted by “Monde“ states. The number of participants was not specified.

The authorities previously banned protests around the Elysee Palace, Matignon, Champs-Élysées and other sensitive areas in the capital. The main march, which was allowed, started from Place de la République to Place de la Clichy, while police prevented other groups from approaching government buildings. At Place de la République, police used tear gas and water cannons against masked and hooded protesters who, according to the Associated Press, threw fireworks and other objects at police.

By afternoon, at least 272 arrests had been reported in France, including in Paris. Metro stations around the Champs-Élysées, the presidential palace, parliament and government buildings were also closed in the capital. The protests are part of a national mobilization against the rising cost of living, which was joined by schoolchildren, university students, trade unionists and participants associated with the “yellow vests“ movement.

Clashes also broke out in Bordeaux. According to “L’Instant“, the march, for which the prefecture of the Gironde department reported about 7,000 participants, started earlier than planned. In the center, shop windows of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry were broken, and a container was set on fire behind the building. Police used tear gas and water cannon to push back the most aggressive participants and prevent the construction of barricades. The main march continued after the incidents.

Sources: lemonde.fr, apnews.com, linstant.news