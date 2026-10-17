Yemeni army reports 430 Houthis killed and wounded

The Yemeni armed forces reported that they had carried out 1,292 strikes on Houthi positions in the past 24 hours. According to the army, more than 430 fighters of the group were killed or wounded in the operations, and over 100 military and transport vehicles and other military assets were destroyed or disabled.

The information was presented by the official spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah al-Nuzaili, and was quoted by Yemen Monitor. The operations are part of the "Yemen Dawn" offensive, which is being waged on several fronts.

Offensive in Marib and fighting near Taiz

The main actions were on the eastern front in Marib province. The Yemeni army claims to have established control over important positions and heights, while operations on the southern and western fronts continue. The strikes were aimed at defensive positions, fortifications, trenches, firing points, reserve formations, vehicles and supply lines.

Air strikes were carried out in Taiz province against Houthi reinforcements and fighting positions. Military engineers are clearing mines and explosive devices, opening routes for advancing forces, and securing areas that government troops claim to have captured.

The army also reported the detention of Houthi field commanders, but did not specify their number or names. According to Yemen Monitor, their cases will be processed according to military and legal rules.

Discrepancy in the announced numbers

The latest report does not confirm the widespread claim of about 800 Houthis neutralized and over 190 armored vehicles. For October 17, the Yemeni army reported more than 430 fighters killed or wounded and over 100 military assets destroyed or damaged. No specific breakdown of casualties was given, nor was it explained how the number was calculated.

An earlier report, quoted by Arab News on October 14, mentioned 2,309 strikes, around 1,250 fighters neutralized, and over 460 vehicles and equipment destroyed or damaged. These are cumulative figures for another period and cannot be compared to the last 24 hours.

Al-Nuzaili called on residents of Houthi-controlled areas to prevent children from being involved in hostilities. He said the offer of “safe return and amnesty” remained in place for fighters who surrendered their weapons and stopped fighting.

Amid the ground offensive, the Houthis continued to attack targets in Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press reported that the group has struck airports and energy infrastructure, indicating that the fighting in Yemen is having repercussions beyond the front lines in the country.

Sources: yemenmonitor.com, arabnews.com, apnews.com