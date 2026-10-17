Dozens of shops looted during protests in France

Dozens of shops were looted in Marseille during protests against rising prices in France. According to BFMTV, similar incidents occurred in Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice and other major cities, where demonstrations turned into clashes and vandalism.

In the center of Marseille, several dozen shops were attacked on the streets between the prefecture and the Old Port. According to AFP, shop windows were smashed and shops from various retail chains were looted.

In the city, protesters also briefly broke into the town hall building. Furniture and a bust of Marianne were damaged, and the police removed the group from the building. Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan told BFMTV: “This is unacceptable.” He described the damage to the town hall as limited, but condemned the actions of people who he said took advantage of the protests to destroy.

Shops also attacked in Lyon

In Lyon, around 20 shops in the city centre were looted and damaged, according to preliminary data from local media. Among the affected sites were shops on Rue President Edouard Herriot, in the area of Place Bellecour and Place Antonin Ponce.

About 20,000 people took part in the march in Lyon, according to local authorities. The tourist office on Place Bellecour was set on fire during the riots. Police used tear gas to disperse groups that smashed shop windows and entered stores.

166 detained by noon

By noon, 140 actions with about 32,800 participants had been reported outside Paris, and 166 arrests had been made across the country, Reuters reported, citing information from the entourage of Interior Minister Laurent Nunes.

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons against groups in masks who threw pyrotechnics, paving stones and other objects at officers. Cars were set on fire and shops were looted in parts of the capital.

The protests combine discontent over rising fuel prices and the cost of living with an ongoing movement by high school and university students demanding better conditions in schools. The CGT union is calling for higher wages and pensions, lower prices and protection of public services.

Sources: apnews.com, boursorama.com