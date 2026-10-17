17 killed in stampede at religious festival in India

At least 17 people have died in a stampede during the Durga Puja religious festival in Kolkata, India, ABP Ananda television reported, quoted by Telegraph India. According to the information, 17 people were declared dead on arrival at the city's Medical College, and more than 30 injured were admitted for treatment.

The figures for the victims have not yet been officially confirmed by all institutions. Reuters reported that it was unable to immediately verify the information, while Hindustan Times said that there was no official confirmation of the deaths at the time of publication.

The stampede occurred at the exit

The incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. local time at the exit of the Durga Puja pavilion in the Chorbagan area. In an official statement quoted by Times of India, the police said: “The stampede occurred due to a large crowd of visitors amid the rainfall.“

According to the same information, at least 25 people were injured, and approximately 35 injured were taken to the Kolkata Medical College. The police have stopped the access of visitors and sealed the pavilion. Senior city police officials have been dispatched to the scene.

Local media reported that heavy rain and a large number of visitors led to the sudden movement of the crowd. Separate publications also indicated that part of the pavilion's structure may have caved in, but this version has not been officially confirmed.

The incident is under investigation

Durga Puja is one of the biggest Hindu festivals in West Bengal. In Kolkata, temporary pavilions are built during the festival, attracting a large number of believers and visitors.

The reasons for the stampede and the exact number of dead and injured are being clarified. Until the official summary of the data, the information about 17 victims remains confirmed by local media, but not by all competent authorities.

Sources: telegraphindia.com, timesofindia.indiatimes.com, hindustantimes.com