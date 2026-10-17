Macron calls for calm after violence in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm and respect for people and property after violence erupted during nationwide protests against rising cost of living. Demonstrations took place in Paris and several other cities, with students, unionists and members of the “yellow vest“ movement joining them.

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons against groups throwing fireworks, paving stones and other objects. Cars were set on fire and shops were looted. Clashes and vandalism were also reported in Lyon, Marseille and Lille.

In Lyon, the tourist office was looted and set on fire. In Marseille, protesters briefly broke into the town hall, causing material damage. In Lille, there was also a brief break into the local government building.

The government promised criminal prosecution

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that far-left groups were behind the violence in several cities, joined by individuals involved in looting and destruction. He described the events as “violence of exceptional intensity“.

“Peaceful protests have their place in our Republic. Arson, looting and assaults have no place”, Lecornu wrote on the social network X.

The prime minister pointed out that the instructions given were clear – to prevent violations, to protect people and property, and to identify and bring perpetrators to justice. Lecornu expressed support for the police and gendarmerie, who he said were under severe pressure.

The protests were called because of the rising cost of living, fuel prices and dissatisfaction with the state of public services. In parallel, student demonstrations have been ongoing in France for weeks now, related to the funding and conditions of education.

French and international media are reporting tens of thousands of participants in the national mobilization and hundreds of detainees in various cities. The exact total number of arrests and damage caused is still being determined.

Before the protests, Macron called for calm and said that the right to demonstrate cannot be used as an excuse for destruction or attacks. Reliable confirmation that the president published in X the exact quote about the “guarantors of the right to protest“ and for the punishment of those involved in the riots, is not available. These formulations are part of the public statement of Prime Minister Le Corneille.

Sources: apnews.com, afp.com, europe1.fr