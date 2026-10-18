Washington urges Europe to buy Russian gas

The administration of President Donald Trump has proposed that European countries resume purchases of larger quantities of Russian natural gas. According to The New York Times, the idea is part of a discussed framework for ending the war in Ukraine, but it has been met with caution in Europe, with critics warning that such a step would financially strengthen Moscow.

The proposal comes days after Trump signed an executive order exempting Russia from new sanctions passed by Congress. The law was signed by the president in September, but its main provisions were supposed to take effect on October 18. It provides for sanctions against Russian officials, banks and tankers from the so-called shadow fleet, as well as tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the five largest buyers of Russian oil or natural gas.

In the October 16 order, Trump stated that the exemption was in the national interest of the United States. The document provides for a temporary suspension of some sanctions, restrictions and tariffs, while not lifting all existing measures against Russian individuals and entities. The White House did not provide detailed public reasoning beyond citing national security and economic interests.

Republicans and Democrats criticize the decision

The decision has provoked sharp reactions from representatives of both parties. Republican Senator Tom Tillis called it “irresponsible” and asked how the president and his advisers could not implement a law passed by the Senate by a vote of 86 to 11. “Russia is the aggressor and we must do everything we can to put economic pressure on them,“ Senator Rick Scott told the Associated Press.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the authors of the sanctions bill, accused the president of turning against Congress and the United States' European allies. “These exemptions have nothing to do with our national security and everything to do with pandering to Vladimir Putin,“ Blumenthal said.

In parallel, Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import Russian diesel. According to the Associated Press, the administration is presenting the deal as an attempt to lower high fuel prices in the United States, which have become a political issue before the midterm elections on November 3.

Congress will not immediately react

The House of Representatives and the Senate are in recess until after Election Day, so an immediate institutional reaction is not expected. However, members of Congress have already said they will look for a way to block the Russian diesel deal and challenge the president's actions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration could use about 60 days to assess the economic consequences of the possible implementation of sanctions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged US lawmakers to defend restrictions on Russia. Trump defended his decision, saying: “This is a very good decision and it will be good for the country and for the world.“

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com