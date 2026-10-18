Zelensky expects US to lift more sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects the United States to lift more sanctions on Russia. His words came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily suspending a new package of punitive measures against Moscow.

“Unfortunately, the lifting of sanctions will continue. I believe the diesel deal is just the first step”, Zelensky told reporters, quoted by Agence France-Presse. According to him, Washington's decision “rewards“ Russian President Vladimir Putin and encourages him to continue the war.

The new package is related to the “Lindsey Graham“ law

Trump's order pauses the implementation of a broad sanctions package adopted by the US Congress and signed by the president in September. The law, named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, provides for measures against Russian officials, banks, the energy and defense sectors, as well as against tankers from the so-called shadow fleet used to circumvent Western restrictions.

The law gives the president the ability to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas. Donald Trump explained to Congress that the postponement of the sanctions is in the US national interest, but the White House did not provide details on the reasons. The Associated Press reported that the decision was made just two days before the legal deadline for the measures to be triggered.

Diesel deal precedes decision

Trump's move followed a deal with Moscow announced a week earlier for the supply of Russian diesel. According to the Associated Press, Russia must immediately deliver more than 300,000 tons of the fuel, another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons at a later stage.

Zelensky said that pressure on Ukraine cannot be presented as a path to peace while Russia continues its attacks. “You cannot achieve this by limiting Ukraine's response to Russia for killing our people. And certainly not by lifting sanctions,“ said the Ukrainian president.

Kiev warns of consequences

According to Zelensky, the US decision was made on the day Russian forces attacked more than 15 key energy facilities in Ukraine. He warned that Moscow was trying to leave millions of Ukrainians without electricity and heating before winter.

The Ukrainian president urged US lawmakers to continue supporting the “Lindsey Graham“ law, saying it “could still“ put strong pressure on Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow officials welcomed Trump's decision. Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy, described it as a “historic moment“.

Trump said his decision was good for the US and the world. According to the Associated Press, however, representatives of both the Democratic and Republican parties are criticizing him for weakening pressure on the Kremlin while the war in Ukraine continues.

Sources: afp.com, apnews.com