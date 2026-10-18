Five Russian drones crashed in Moldova in less than 24 hours

Five drones, identified by the Moldovan authorities as Russian, crashed in Moldova in a little over 17 hours. The drones entered the country's airspace between October 15 and 16, all of which crashed mainly in the northern and eastern regions.

One person was slightly injured in the incidents and minor material damage was caused. The data was quoted by Reuters, citing Moldovan authorities.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned Russia for the airspace violations. “These incidents pose a threat to the security of citizens and show the direct consequences for regional stability of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine“, the ministry said in a statement.

Chisinau demands explanations from Moscow

Following the incidents, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov for explanations. This is the latest diplomatic tension between the two countries over the entry of unmanned aerial vehicles into Moldovan airspace.

Moldova borders Ukraine and has repeatedly warned that Russian air strikes against Ukraine have consequences for neighboring countries. A week earlier, a drone fell about 35 kilometers from Chisinau.

President Maia Sandu regularly criticizes Russian foreign policy, describing it as contrary to Moldova's interests. It has not allowed Ozerov to present his credentials, even though he has been in the country for more than two years.

Moscow rejects Chisinau's position

Russia accuses Sandu and her government of pursuing a hostile policy towards Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that improving relations would be possible if the Moldovan government abandoned policies based on “Russophobia“.

Moldovan authorities have not reported that the five drones were shot down over the country. It has been confirmed that they entered Moldovan airspace and fell on its territory, with the affected areas mainly in the north and east of the country.

Sources: internazionale.it, uk.marketscreener.com