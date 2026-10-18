Drone attack on Moscow: 36 UAVs shot down

Air defense systems have destroyed 36 drones flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said. Initially, he announced that 11 drones had been shot down, but later reported another 25. “The Defense Ministry's air defense system destroyed 11 drones flying towards Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell“, Sobyanin said.

Due to the attack, the acceptance and dispatch of aircraft at Moscow's “Vnukovo“ and and “Domodedovo“. The Russian authorities' statements, quoted by Interfax, do not indicate any casualties in the latest wave, nor do they specify the locations of the fallen debris.

Attacks on the capital are intensifying

A new wave of drones was registered after Sobyanin reported on October 17 that 195 drones had been destroyed, directed at Moscow. A day earlier, the mayor indicated that between October 10 and 17, a total of 2,730 drones had flown to the Moscow region, with 534 of them destroyed on the approaches to the capital.

There has been no official statement at the moment about who launched the drones. No further details were announced about the damage or the duration of the air traffic restrictions.

Sources: interfax.ru