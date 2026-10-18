Russian strikes kill at least four in Sumy, Poltava and Zaporizhia

At least four people were killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine between October 17 and 18. There were casualties in Sumy, Poltava and Zaporizhia, and Ukrainian authorities also reported destroyed and damaged residential buildings.

A man has died in the Sumy municipality from serious wounds sustained in a Russian drone attack. “A Russian drone has once again attacked civilians. Unfortunately, he died on the way to the hospital. He was supposed to have turned 31 tomorrow,“ said regional governor Oleg Grigorov. Earlier in the day, a 42-year-old man was also killed in a guided bomb attack on a residential area in Sumy.

In Poltava, a Russian drone crashed into an area with private homes. One person was killed, and the number of injured later rose to four. Four houses were damaged. Another drone was reported to have crashed in Tereshkivskyi municipality, hitting five more private homes, with no reports of casualties.

Apartment building hit in Zaporizhia

On the night of October 18, a Russian attack hit an apartment building in Zaporizhia. A 27-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured. The information was reported by the acting head of the Zaporizhia regional administration, Mikhail Semikin.

This is the second heavy attack on a residential area in the city within a short period. In a previous attack on Zaporizhia, five people were injured, according to the summarized data of the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine attacked with over 160 air targets

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on October 17 between 7:30 and 19:30, Russia launched 157 attack drones and six S-8000 munitions, known as “Banderol“ or “Dan-T“. Among the drones were 25 jets.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 140 drones, including 22 jets, as well as six S-8000s. As of 22:00, about 30 strike drones were still detected in the country's airspace.

215 combat clashes on the front

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 215 combat clashes on the front within 24 hours. The most intense were the battles in the Pokrovskoye direction, where Russian forces launched 28 attacks.

Ukrainian forces repelled 18 attacks in the Gulyaipol direction and 15 in the Konstantinovskoe direction. Fighting was also recorded near Kupyansk, Liman, Slavyansk and Orekhov. The data on the course of hostilities are from the report of the Ukrainian General Staff.

Sources: pravda.com.ua