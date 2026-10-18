85 drones destroyed over Leningrad Region

A total of 85 drones were destroyed over Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko announced. The data was updated in stages, while combat work to repel the attack continued.

“11 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Leningrad Region. Combat work continues“, Drozdenko wrote on his channel in “Max“.

In subsequent messages, the governor first indicated that the destroyed drones were 17, and later increased the number to 57. The final tally he announced was 85 drones.

Drone debris fell in Nizino, in the Lomonosov District. According to Drozdenko, they damaged four cars parked on the spot. A fire was also registered in the area.

“In Nizino, Lomonosov District, debris from a UAV damaged four cars in the parking lot, a fire was registered“, reported Alexander Drozdenko.

The governor's messages did not indicate any injuries. It was not specified what the extent of the damage to the cars was or whether the fire was extinguished.