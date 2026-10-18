Trudy Approaches Mexico, Champy Passes Guam

Hurricane Trudy is approaching Mexico's west-central Pacific coast, while Typhoon Champy has passed Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm. Both storms have issued warnings of dangerous winds, heavy rain, high waves and flash flooding.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Trudy was about 112 miles (180 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo. Maximum sustained winds were near 95 mph (155 km/h) and the central pressure had dropped to 976 millibars. The hurricane is moving northwest at about 17 km/h and is expected to pass near the Mexican coast overnight and into Sunday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the coast between Manzanillo, Colima state, and Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco state. Heavy rainfall, dangerous seas, and flash flooding and landslide conditions are expected, especially in areas with saturated soil and steep terrain. The U.S. center's forecast calls for additional short-term strengthening of Trudy before landfall begins to weaken the cyclone.

Champi Passes South of Guam

Typhoon Champi strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approached Guam. The U.S. National Weather Service said the eye of the typhoon passed about 10 miles (16 km) south of the southern tip of the island at 4:26 a.m. local time. The storm was moving west-northwest at about 26 km/h, with sustained winds at its center reaching approximately 240 km/h.

After the eye moved through, damaging winds remained concentrated mainly in southern Guam, while tropical-storm-force winds and gusts of up to 130 km/h were felt in central and northern areas. “Stay indoors and away from windows until it is safe to do so,” the weather service in Tijuana warned.

Typhoon and flash flood warnings remain in effect for Guam. Between 20 and 35 centimeters of rainfall are expected, with heavy rains causing river overflows, street flooding and problems in low-lying, poorly drained areas. A dangerous storm surge warning remains in effect, with waves near the southern and eastern reefs expected to reach about 30 feet (9 meters). Authorities expect winds to gradually ease through the day, but urge people to stay indoors due to falling objects and sudden strong gusts.

Dangers remain after the storm passes

A tropical storm warning or typhoon watch has also been issued for the islands of Rota, Tinian and Saipan. Sea conditions in the area remain hazardous to vessels, and coastal areas are at risk of high waves, erosion and localized flooding. Champi is expected to continue westward across the Philippine Sea, while Trudy will remain near the Mexican coast for the next few hours.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com