Donald Trump defended his decision to suspend the implementation of the new sanctions package against Russia and urged Republican voters to mobilize for the midterm elections in the United States. The president spoke at a rally in Highland Heights, Kentucky, and later answered questions from journalists at his residence “Mar-a-Lago“ in Florida.

On October 16, Trump signed an executive order temporarily exempting Russia from the application of a significant part of the sanctions and tariffs provided for in the new Congressional law. The measure was announced two days before the deadline for their activation. The White House said the decision was in the national interest.

“Many of you still don't know what my decision is, but we're going to find out and you're going to learn. It's a very good decision and it's going to be a decision that's good for the country and, I think, for the world because we're on the world stage,“ Trump said at “Mar-a-Lago“.

Call for votes before November 3

In Kentucky, the president appeared to support Republican candidates, including Ed Galrain for the House of Representatives. The November 3 vote will determine control of both houses of Congress, and Trump has put his own administration at the center of the campaign.

He urged voters to vote as if he were on the ballot, saying his second term was stronger than his first. He said Republicans must be actively involved to maintain control of Congress.

“I don't think I could have done this in my first term. This is a much stronger term“, Trump said, citing his decisions to rename geographical features and his influence over large companies as examples.

Criticism from Congress and Ukraine

The new sanctions package, adopted with bipartisan support, was aimed at Russian officials, banks and tankers from the shadowy fleet. The law also provides for tariffs of up to 100 percent for the five largest importers of Russian oil or natural gas.

Trump's decision drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Republican Senator Rick Scott told the “Associated Press“ that Russia is an aggressor and that the United States must put economic pressure on Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for the sanctions to be maintained. According to the “Associated Press“, Trump's decision followed an agreement to import Russian diesel, which should be used to limit high fuel prices.

Under the announced terms, Russia must deliver more than 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons at a later stage. Trump presents the deal and the temporary suspension of sanctions as measures in the interests of the American economy, while his critics argue that they ease the pressure on Moscow.

Sources: apnews.com