Trump called Trudeau a "loser," Carney a "good guy, expects a deal with Canada and cheaper gas

US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Ottawa will eventually reach a trade agreement. He made the statement at a rally in Highland Heights, Kentucky, to Republican Party supporters ahead of the midterm elections for Congress.

“I love Canadians, but their policies are terrible. We lose $90 billion a year and I don't like losing money. So sooner or later we're going to make a deal and it's going to be great“, Trump said.

The US president called former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a loser, and current Prime Minister Mark Carney a “good guy“. Trump immediately added that Carney is not so good when it comes to trade.

According to Trump, Canada does 95 percent of its trade with the United States, while the United States does much less with Canada. That is the US president's estimate, not an independently verified figure. Trump also accused Ottawa of spending US funds on health care and other public services "extremely recklessly."

Trump promises lower gas prices

At the same rally, Trump said the war with Iran would end "very soon" and predicted that gas prices would then fall below pre-conflict levels. "When it ends, the price of gas will come down and it will be lower than it was before," he said.

Data from the American Automobile Association shows that the average price of regular gas in the US is $4.3085 per gallon on October 17. That's about $1.33 more than the pre-war price of $2.98. The average price of diesel is $6.3276 per gallon, with the record high of $6.5276 in September.

The Associated Press reported that rising fuel prices are increasing the cost of driving, flying and shipping goods in the United States. The agency said the issue is putting pressure on the Trump administration ahead of the midterm elections.

Sources: apnews.com, dailybaku.az