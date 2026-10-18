Major fire breaks out at military base in Canada

A major fire has broken out at the CFB Wainwright military base in the province of Alberta, Canada. The incident was reported by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who described it as a “serious incident“.

“A serious incident, resulting in a major fire, has occurred at CFB Wainwright in Alberta“, Carney wrote. He expressed support for the service members and employees affected by the incident.

The federal government is working with the Alberta government and local authorities. Carney indicated that he is in constant contact with the Premier of the province, Daniel Smith, and that the relevant ministers and representatives of the institutions are involved in the coordination.

At the moment, the Canadian authorities have not reported how the fire started, what the damage is and whether there are any injuries. There are also no officially confirmed data on the number of possible victims. The investigation and the actions of the emergency teams continue.

Sources: apnews.com