Japan angers China and South Korea with ritual donation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sent a ritual donation to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, sparking fresh diplomatic backlash from South Korea and criticism from China. The donation was made in Takaichi's name as prime minister and coincides with the start of the shrine's three-day autumn festival.

The donation is a masakaki - a traditional Shinto ritual plant. According to Japanese media, Takaichi will not personally visit Yasukuni during the festival, which runs until October 19. She has not visited the shrine since taking over the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party in October 2025 and later becoming prime minister.

Seoul: This is a disregard for history

South Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed "deep disappointment and regret" over the actions of the Japanese prime minister and other responsible officials.

“We call on responsible Japanese leaders to face history and show humble reflection and sincere remorse for the past through actions,” the South Korean foreign ministry said.

Seoul has pointed out that “Yasukuni“ glorifies Japan's past aggression and honors war criminals. South Korea says that the attitude towards historical heritage is an important basis for building trust-based relations with Japan.

China also views the shrine as a symbol of militarism

China has repeatedly condemned ritual donations and visits by Japanese officials to “Yasukuni“. In a similar move on August 15, 2026, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that they were covering up Japanese war crimes, distorting historical facts, and creating conditions for accelerated militarization.

“We call on the Japanese side to seriously reflect on its history of aggression, break with militarism, and take concrete actions to win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community“, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman.

The shrine honors about 2.46 million Japanese soldiers who died in conflicts from the Meiji Restoration period to World War II. Among them are 14 Japanese Class A war criminals convicted by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East.

This is what has made “Yasukuni“ a long-standing source of tension between Japan, China, and South Korea. For Tokyo, the temple is a place of honor for the dead, but for neighboring countries, the actions of Japanese leaders there are a sign of insufficient understanding of military aggression and the colonial past.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, japantimes.co.jp, apnews.com